‘Second husband’ Shahid Kapoor quips ‘mujhe meri biwi se bachao’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor has tagged himself as a “second husband” as he shared a hilarious moment with his wife from on-board a flight.

Shahid took to Instagram, where he shared a boomerang video, where his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor was busy on her mobile phone. Shahid could be seen making funny faces at the camera.

He wrote: “I am the second husband” along with Kishore Kumar’s song “Mujhe Meri Biwi Se Bachao” from the 1974 film “Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar” playing in the background.

“Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar”, a comedy film, released by Rajendra Bhatia. This film was adapted from a Gujarati play and later remade in Marathi as “Pheka Pheki” in 1989 and in Hindi as the 2008 film “Golmaal Returns”.

On October 3, Shahid gave a glimpse from his mountainous holiday with wife Mira as he called it his “happy morning”.

Shahid had shared a post on the stories section dressed in a gray T-shirt paired with gray sweatpants and a black half jacket. He completed his look with sunglasses and posed standing near some green plants.

The actor is seen looking into the camera and smiling as he struck a pose for the camera. He wrote: “Happy morning.”

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in ‘Deva’ in which he has been paired opposite Pooja Hegde. The film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, will see Shahid in the role of a cop.

The 43-year-old star had recently spoken about working in South films, where he said that he feared people may not be happy with his enunciations.

He said, “I’m game for it but I have a fear of what if the audience down south is not happy with my usage of the language pertaining to correct enunciation of the dialogues. I don’t want to leave any loose ends, Hindi, I have (a good command on)”.

When asked which particular cinema from south, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam or Kannada he likes in particular, the actor said: “It’s the same for me because I don’t know any of them.”

“So whichever filmmaker from south can trust me, explain to me properly and deal with all my questions, I’m ready to do it.”

