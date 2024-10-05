Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people of Haryana on Saturday to cast their votes for a better future of the state.

Taking to his social media X, the former Delhi Chief Minister stated, "I appeal to all the brothers, sisters, elders and youth of Haryana. Do cast your vote today. Your every vote will be for the bright future of your family, for the creation of a better Haryana."

Earlier in the day Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also urged the voters of Haryana to participate in the festival of democracy.

She remarked on her social media handle X, "Today is the great festival of democracy in Haryana. I appeal to all the voters of Haryana, this time please vote for 24x7 electricity, for world-class government schools, for good treatment and for a better Haryana."

Sushil Gupta, the AAP state President, also made a humble appeal to the people of Haryana to participate in this democratic festival by casting their valuable votes. He highlighted that each vote will play a role in bringing change and development in Haryana.

Over two crore voters in Haryana will decide the fate of the state for the next five years in today's Assembly elections. The election is also significant due to the impact of farmer protests and wrestler protests on the political landscape.

Polling began at 7 A.M. and will continue until 6 P.M.

Former minister and Badshahpur seat candidate Rao Narbir Singh and his family members were the early voters. They cast their vote at a government school in Fazilpur Jharsa village on Saturday and appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

