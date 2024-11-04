November 14, 15: Holidays for schools, colleges in Punjab

Schools have announced holidays on November 14 and 15 in a sweet declaration that would help the students achieve much-needed time out from the routine of their studies. This short break would rejuvenate young minds, help them spend more time with family, and ease exam pressure.

The holidays fall on the auspicious day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Guruparv, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism. This important festival is marked with devotion and jubilation through Akhand Paath recitals in Gurudwaras.

On the occasion of this day, most schools will follow half-day hours with rich cultural activities. Some colleges are also going to declare 14 November as a whole holiday. On 15 November, all the North Indian schools will be on holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

