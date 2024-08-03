Massive Increase in Job Recruitment: Job Hirings in Hyderabad Grew

In July, Hyderabad saw significant growth in office employee recruitment. The Naukri JobSpeak Index report indicated that hiring across multiple sectors increased notably in July. Nationwide, recruitment grew by 12% in July, with a total of 2,877 job postings, compared to 2,573 in July of the previous year.

This 12% increase highlights the positive trend in recruitment. The report reflects national hiring trends, based on job postings and job search details on the Naukri.com portal. Particularly, the pharma sector experienced a 26% rise in recruitment.

Following pharma, the real estate sector saw a 23% increase in job fulfillment. Compared to the same period last year, IT recruitment surged by 17% in July, with AI-ML divisions witnessing a 47% rise. Rajkot in Gujarat recorded the highest growth at 39%, followed by Jamnagar at 38%, and Baroda at 25%.

Boom in Hyderabad:

In Hyderabad, recruitment in the hospitality sector grew by 76%, insurance by 71%, BPO by 52%, and oil and gas by 44%, according to the Naukri report. Vijayawada saw a 13% increase, and Visakhapatnam 14% growth in recruitment.

"This 12% growth is promising for the current fiscal year. It marks the first positive growth in recruitment for this fiscal year, indicating progress in the national office job market," said Naukri Chief Business Officer Pawan Goyal.