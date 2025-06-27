KSEAB 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2025 Available Soon at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon be releasing the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Exams 2025 results. All those who appeared for these exams can look forward to downloading their scorecards from the official website, karresults.nic.in, through their registration number and date of birth.

A Valuable Opportunity to Shine

The supplementary examinations, conducted between June 9 and June 21, 2025, offered students a vital second opportunity to enhance their marks and make real gains towards their academic progress. The examinations were written in the conventional pen-and-paper format, and students can now wait in anticipation for their results.

How to Check Your Results

Students can obtain their scorecards by following these easy steps:

Visit the official result website at karresults.nic.in .

. Click on the "II PUC Supplementary Exam Result 2025" link on the home page.

Enter your registration number and date of birth on the page that opens.

Enter your details to see your result.

Go through your scorecard carefully and download it for reference later.

What's in the Scorecard

The scorecard will have vital information that students should check carefully, including:

Full name and registration number of the student

Name and code of the college

Marks secured in each subject

Total marks obtained

Result status, whether the student has passed or not

Stay Updated

Students are requested to periodically check the KSEAB website for result announcement updates as well as other necessary admission-related notices. Staying updated, students can plan and avail their next course of action and extract the best of their academic opportunities.

