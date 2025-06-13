Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025 Declared: How to Check Your 10th Supply Marks at karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the SSLC 2 (Class 10 Supplementary) Results 2025 today, June 13. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results soon on the official website — karresults.nic.in. A direct link to view the marks will be activated shortly.

This year, the supplementary exams were held from May 26 to June 2, 2025. The exams started with the First Language paper and ended with subjects like Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, Programming in ANSI C, and Economics. All exams were conducted in a single shift, from 10:00 AM to 1:15 PM.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC 2 Result 2025

Go to karresults.nic.in

Click the link for KSEAB SSLC Exam 2 Results 2025 on the homepage

Enter your login details (like registration number)

View your result displayed on the screen

Download or print a copy for your records