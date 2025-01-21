Karnataka Central University Opens Applications for PG Courses for 2025-26 Academic Year

Karnataka Central University has officially opened applications for various postgraduate courses for the 2025-26 academic year. Dr. S. Lingamurthy, Associate Professor at the university, shared this announcement during a press conference held at Somajiguda Press Club on January 19. University representatives Dr. Suresh and Dr. V. Govind were also in attendance.

The university officials emphasized the institution's strategic location, just 230 kilometers from Hyderabad, making it easily accessible for students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With its vast 654-acre campus, the university provides a peaceful and ideal environment for academic pursuits.

Admissions for the postgraduate programs will be based on entrance exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) nationwide. Candidates interested in applying must submit their online applications by February 2. The entrance exams are scheduled to take place between March 13 and March 31.

University representatives also assured prospective students of 100% placement opportunities upon completing their courses. In addition to the current offerings, the university will soon open applications for graduate and Ph.D. programs. The institution boasts advanced lab facilities and top-notch amenities for students pursuing higher research degrees.

For more details and to apply, prospective students can visit the official website of Karnataka Central University.