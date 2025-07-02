July 3, 4 Telangana Colleges, Univeristies Bandh; Here's why!

A 72-hour bandh, or strike, has been announced by student organizations in Telangana from tomorrow, July 3, 2025, to July 4, 2025. The strike is intended to push for a number of demands concerning education and student well-being.

Reasons Behind the Bandh

The bandh has been called to protest against numerous problems faced by students in Telangana, including:

Pending Fee Reimbursement: The students are demanding the release of pending fee reimbursement and scholarship dues, which total more than Rs 8,000 crore.

Unscientific Fee Hikes: The strike also aims to bring into focus the problem of unscientifically increased tuition fees of engineering colleges.

Action Against Errant Colleges: Student bodies are also demanding stringent action against the errant engineering colleges that go against norms and take donations in the name of fees.

Impact on Colleges and Students

The 72-hour bandh will affect colleges and students in Telangana, with educational institutions set to be closed during the strike. The transportation services and other businesses may also be affected by the strike.

Student Bodies Join Hands

Student bodies such as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have united to ensure that the bandh is a success. They are calling upon students and institutions to join the strike and express their voice.

Government Response

The government is yet to act on the demands of the bandh organizers. Nevertheless, the students will not be silenced and will insist on their demands being met.

