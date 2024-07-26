July 26, 2024: Schools, Colleges To Open Normally Today

After heavy rains battered Mumbai city and parts of Maharashtra, the schools and colleges to open normally today i.e July 26, 2024. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared that all the schools and colleges to function as usual. This is due to slight relief in weather after heavy downpours.

The BMC said that the weather and rainfall in Mumbai are normal at present, allowing life in the metropolitan city to proceed smoothly. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), it wrote, "As a result, all schools and colleges in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area will remain open regularly tomorrow, Friday, 26th July 2024. Parents are humbly requested not to believe any other information or rumours regarding school and college holidays and to rely only on official information from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation," it said.

However, Mumbai is still on "Red Alert" for heavy rainfall, as per the weather department.

Meanwhile, in Raigad district, schools and colleges have declared holiday on Friday (July 26) considering heavy rainfall alert.