January 23 Holiday for schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh due to Cold wave

Given the intense cold wave gripping the state, the Uttar Pradesh government declared a holiday for all schools and colleges on January 23 and continues till 25. The same was done because students had to attend classes in the intense biting winter weather.

Uttar Pradesh has been experiencing a cold wave for the past few days, with temperatures dropping to 2-3 degrees Celsius in some areas. The mercury has been below 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, and people are not able to go out.

The Uttar Pradesh government has been taking various measures to mitigate the effects of the cold wave, including setting up shelter homes and distributing blankets and warm clothing to the needy. However, with the cold wave showing no signs of abating, the government has decided to declare a holiday for schools and colleges to prevent any untoward incidents. Not only in UP, but the holidays are continuing in Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have decided to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh on January 23 due to the intense cold wave," said a government spokesperson. "The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority, and we do not want to take any risks."

The holiday has come as a breather for the students, their parents, and the teachers themselves who have found it difficult to endure the sharp winter. "It's a great relief for us," said one student. "We were not attending classes frequently in this type of cold climate. The holidays will give us much-needed relaxation."

The Uttar Pradesh government has also asked the people to take all precautions so that they may not be hit by the cold wave. "We appeal to people to stay indoors, wear warm clothing, and avoid venturing out unless necessary," said the government spokesperson.

The Indian Railways has also announced that special trains will be operated to meet the additional demand in the wake of the cold wave. In addition, the railways have also ensured passenger comfort and safety by distributing warm blankets and hot meals onboard.

Meanwhile, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, which was recently launched by the Indian Railways, has been getting a lot of attention for its advanced features and comfortable ride. The train, which can reach speeds of up to 160 mph, has been designed to provide a luxurious travel experience for passengers. However, it remains to be seen how the train will perform in the harsh winter conditions.

