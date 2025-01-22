Manipur CM awards commendation certificate to Assam cops for imparting training to state’s new recruits

Guwahati/Imphal, Jan 22 (IANS) In a rare gesture, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has awarded a Commendation Certificate to the Assam Police Director General and eight other police officers for providing training to 1,946 police personnel of Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Assam police said that the Manipur Chief Minister has awarded the Commendation Certificates to Assam police DGP G.P. Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh and seven other officers in recognition of providing training to the Manipur police personnel.

The Commendation Certificate was received by Inspector General of Assam Police, Law and Order, Akhilesh Kumar Singh in Imphal at a function on the occasion of Statehood Day on Tuesday.

In all, 1,984 recruits of Manipur police took part in training at the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy (LBPA) in January last year and 1,946 recruits successfully completed their training on December 23 last year.

The Manipur Chief Minister attended the passing out parade of the newly recruited Manipur police personnel at LBPA at Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat district on December 23.

Chief Minister Singh had said that since the situation in Manipur is not conducive, he earlier approached Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide training to the new recruits of Manipur police personnel and Sarma immediately agreed.

“Assam and Manipur's old relationship is once again visible,” Singh had said and appreciated the Assam Chief Minister, Assam Police DGP, Special DGP and other Assam police officers for providing training to the newly recruited Manipur police personnel.

According to officials, out of the 1,946 recruits, caste distribution is diverse with 62 per cent being non-tribal Meiteis, 12 per cent being tribal Kuki-Zo and the remaining 26 per cent belonging to Naga and other tribes. Manipur Chief Minister earlier said that given the current law and order situation in the state, the newly recruited constables would undergo specialised training.

“The specialised training is essential to enhance the strength and readiness of the police force to ensure safety and security across Manipur. We are committed to equipping our police personnel with the best facilities and training to meet any challenges effectively,” Singh had said.

