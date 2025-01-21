January 22 Holiday or not?

The Telangana government has not declared January 22 a holiday for schools and colleges in the state. It all started after the government declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Belagavi taluk on January 21 given the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi's statue.

On the other hand, the state government made it clear that January 22 would be a working day for all schools and colleges in Telangana. The Directorate of School Education sent a circular to all district education officers, saying all schools should operate normally on January 22.

However, some states in India have declared January 22 a holiday. These include:

Punjab: To mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

Haryana: To mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

Chandigarh: To mark the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

Himachal Pradesh: To mark the statehood day

Schools, colleges, and government offices will remain closed in these states on January 22. In Telangana, however, it will be a working day.

The clarification will now come as a relief to confused students and their parents. While some private schools had even given a go-ahead for holidays on January 22, have now withdrawn all those notifications and hence the schools shall continue to be normally functional on those days also.

It is worth noting that the Telangana government has been declaring holidays on various occasions, including festivals and important events. However, in this case, the government has decided not to declare a holiday on January 22, citing the need to minimize disruptions to the academic calendar.

Summing it up, the 22nd of January would be a working day in all the Telangana schools and colleges. Whereas, other states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain on holiday.

