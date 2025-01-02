Holidays in Himachal Pradesh: Orphans Taken to Goa, Other Places; First Time in India!

In a heartwarming ceremony, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off the first-ever batch of 22 children under the Sukh Aashray Yojana on Thursday, January 2, 2025. It is an innovative initiative wherein the state will provide a 13-day educational and recreational tour to these children for the very first time in the country.

The group of 16 girls and six boys was dispatched in a Volvo bus by the Chief Minister, who wished them a memorable and enriching experience. CM Sukhu further added that the state government has always been keen on the welfare of orphaned children, especially the Sukh Aashray Yojana, which he claimed was the first step in making the 6,000 children adopted under the state's legislation.

Thorough Care and Exposure

Sukh Aashray Yojana imparts holistic care, including education and exposure to opportunities. The 13-day visit would be undertaken to Chandigarh, Delhi, and Goa, to familiarize the children with historical landmarks, tourist destinations, and the Indian culture as a whole.

Itinerary Overview

January 2-4 Stay at Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh

January 5 Travel to Delhi through Shatabdi Express and continue exploration of historical sites up to January 8

January 9: Fly to Goa and stay at a three-star hotel while visiting tourist and historical sites

January 14: Return to Chandigarh

Commitment of the Government towards Orphaned Children

CM Sukhu stated that the government is committed to ensuring that children who have lost their parents receive the same experience as those with families. "This exposure will enrich their knowledge and prepare them for future opportunities. They are the nation's future and will play a vital role in its development," he said.

Several ministers, including Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, were present at the flag-off ceremony, praising the government's initiatives for orphaned children.

This groundbreaking initiative is a testament to the Himachal Pradesh government's commitment to the welfare and empowerment of orphaned children, providing them with opportunities for growth, education, and exposure to new experiences.

