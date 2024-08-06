Head Constable's Daughter Gets 6 Government Jobs: Telangana Girl's Success Story

Telangana Girl Nikita Ketawat's Success Story

Nikita Ketawat has proven that with determination and hard work, anything can be achieved. The daughter of Sardar Singh and Sandhya, from Buggam village in the Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad district, Nikita has been selected for six government jobs, showcasing her talent. Sardar Singh currently serves as a head constable in the Asifabad district centre.

Due to her father's job, Sardar Singh worked in various places, and consequently, Nikita's education also took place in several locations. After completing her PG and B.Ed., she prepared for competitive exams.

In this process, she excelled in various exams, including Gurukula Social Welfare Gurukula Degree Lecturer, PGT, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukula TGT, and under TSPSC, she was selected for Group 4 and Junior Lecturer positions. Nikita's father revealed that she has now joined as a degree lecturer in the Social Welfare department in Nirmal.