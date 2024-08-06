Raj govt earns Rs 2,797 crore in mining revenue in April-July

Jaipur, Aug 6 (IANS) The Rajasthan government's Mines department has collected a revenue of Rs 2,797 crore with 29 per cent growth in the first four months of the financial year 2024-25 as compared to the same period of the last financial year.

The growth rate of revenue collection in July was 69 per cent higher than that recorded last year in the same month, officials said here.

After becoming the first state to auction major mines, this is another milestone for the Mines Department in the revenue collection.

While revenue collection from April to July was Rs 1,990.67 crore from Rs 2022-23, it climbed to Rs 2,163.70 crore from 2023-24 and Rs 2,797 crore from 2024-25.

The Mines Department of the state is setting new records month after month from revenue generation to auction of mining blocks, etc., said the officials.

Mining Secretary Anandhi told IANS that the department has been adopting various innovations to lead from the front. "We are taking guidance from IIT Chennai in advanced techniques and are also following states which are leading in the mining department.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and Mines & Petroleum Secretary Anandi are regularly monitoring the major activities of the Mines Department, including recovery at the state level. As a result of strengthening the departmental monitoring system and regular review to prevent leakage of government revenue and increase revenue, the Mines Department has achieved remarkable success in record revenue collection, said officials.

Director Mines Bhagwati Prasad Kalal said that in the first four months of the last financial year, a revenue of over Rs 2,163 crore was earned, whereas in this financial year, with 29 per cent growth, revenue of Rs 2,797 crore has been earned. In the SME circle area, Rajsamand has reached the first position in the state by achieving a 133.24 per cent target. Among the SME circle offices, Bharatpur stood second and Ajmer third.

More revenue than the targets has been earned in the state through planned e-auction of mineral blocks, action on illegal mining activities, regular monitoring, implementation of guidelines and mutual understanding and coordination.

It needs to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, is also the Mines Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.