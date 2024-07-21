Good News: New Anganwadi Schools to Open in the District

The District Collector has announced plans to convert the Kanchanpalli Anganwadi Centre into a Model School to improve access for children. During an inspection of the centre for children's welfare, she reviewed the details with the Secretary regarding the wall paintings.

She mentioned that these wall paintings could attract children to attend the centre and stay focused. The centre's authorities noted that the Rs. 1.55 lakh allocated for the wall paintings has not yet been received. The District Collector promised to provide immediate funds to address this issue.