DSC 2024 Results : More Delay Likely; SC Sub Categorisation To Impact

The sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SC) is likely to significantly impact teacher recruitment.

In light of the Supreme Court's ruling, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced in the Assembly that the government would implement the sub-categorization in new recruitments and, if necessary, introduce an ordinance.

However, education department officials are questioning how these changes can be made now since the DSC notification was issued before the Supreme Court's verdict.

They are seeking clarity from the government, pointing out that making changes after the notification could lead to legal complications. This uncertainty is causing anxiety among unemployed candidates about potential delays in teacher recruitment.

Will the results be announced?

The DSC was conducted from July 18 to August 5 to fill 11,062 teacher positions across the state. A total of 279,957 candidates applied for the exam. The exam keys will be released within two days after the exam concluded on Monday. The government planned to announce the results by the third week of September and complete the recruitment in October.

However, the Supreme Court ruling on SC sub-categorization and the CM's announcement have raised doubts about the DSC's future. Officials are deliberating on announcing the results. They must collect sub-categorization data, implement it, and reallocate DSC posts accordingly. The timeline for this process is uncertain, and officials have decided to write a letter to the education department seeking clarity.

Scheduled Castes sub-categorization debate

Madiga community members argue that sub-categorization should be implemented in the current recruitments, emphasizing the CM's promise in the Assembly. They are ready to meet with officials and government leaders to advocate for changes to the rules if necessary.

On the other hand, the Mala community believes that halting the DSC under the guise of sub-categorization is unfair, given that the notification was issued before the ruling. They warn of both legal and street protests if the recruitments are stopped.

Students who took the exam are also worried, having spent significant amounts on coaching.

Protest if DSC is stopped: G. Chennayya, National President, Mala Mahanadu

The government issued the DSC notification before the Supreme Court ruling on SC/ST sub-categorization. How can the recruitment be halted now? Favouring one community is not right and will hurt our sentiments. We will protest if the DSC recruitment process is stopped. We are also preparing to file a review petition in court.

Implementation is necessary: Govind Naresh Madiga, State President, MRPF

The CM has stated in the Assembly that SC/ST sub-categorization will be implemented. This must also be applied in DSC recruitments. If necessary, rules should be amended. Previously, cut-off reservation rules were changed in constable and SI recruitments. There's nothing wrong with following the same approach now. We will go to any extent to ensure its implementation.

Government needs to provide clarity: Ravula Ram Mohan Reddy, State President, DEd, BEd Candidates Association

The government needs to clarify the DSC in light of SC/ST sub-categorization. They should consider the mental anxiety of lakhs of students. After teacher transfers and promotions, many more teacher posts need to be filled. If there are doubts about the current DSC, the unemployed are worried about the status of new jobs.