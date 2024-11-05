Delhi Air Pollution: Holidays for schools likely in November!

Delhi's air quality has finally taken a turn for the worse, and the government does not mind taking drastic steps to save its citizens from this air pollution. Harsh air pollution in the city has made the shutting down of schools in Delhi all but a few days after having reopened from the Diwali holidays possible. The "pollution break" will safeguard children from toxic air that doctors warn poses serious health risks to all ages.

Besides these, the Delhi government also banned unessential construction work and strictly curtailed the operations of diesel and petrol-running vehicles within and outside the city. The air quality index reflects that many areas have a high level of pollution.

Parents should take extra precautions for the children so that they do not step out and are masked when stepping out. The situation is closely under observation, and there would be a decision regarding school closures for at least a week ahead.

The schools of Delhi NCR were closed last year due to extreme pollution; the term "pollution break" was coined. The online classes ensured that the learning did not come to a halt. Residents are preparing for another prolonged period of hazardous air quality over the next 15-20 days as the pollution levels are expected to deteriorate.

