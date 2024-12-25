December 25 - January 5: Winter holidays begins today in Rajasthan!

The Rajasthan government officially announced the dates for the winter vacation of the 2024-25 academic year. The state's education minister, Madan Dilawar, has announced the shutdown of all government and private schools in the state for two weeks, from December 25 to January 5, 2025.

Considering the warning issued by the Meteorological Department of Rajasthan that forecast a big rise in the intensity of the cold wave in the state from December 24, the state government has decided to declare winter vacations for all the state's institutions. The department has placed the health and safety of students as a priority while dealing with this bad season of winter.

The holiday time may be extended up to three or four days by the District Collector in case of severe cold, but nothing has come out like that in recent times. An order by the state government declares this holiday period and, hence, both Rajasthan Board schools and CBSE Board schools will follow this order.

Holiday vacations in recent years have been extended after January 5 for students from nursery to class 8. Last year, the holidays in Jaipur were extended from January 6 to 13, and the winter vacation was from December 25 to January 13. After January 5, the Education Department delegates holiday decisions to District Collectors, who announce holidays at their discretion based on cold weather conditions.

Other states in India have also declared the dates of winter vacations. For example, schools in Delhi will remain closed from January 1 to January 15, 2025. Similarly, schools in Punjab will remain closed from December 24 to December 31.

