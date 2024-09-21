Dasara Holidays 2024 from October 2 in AP?

The Telangana government recently announced Dasara 2024 holidays for schools, colleges, and educational institutions. The holidays are from October 2 to October 14, including holidays for Bathukamma. Meanwhile, in Andhra Prades, holidays started on October 4 with ten days of holidays. But the public is demanding the government to declare holidays from October 2 as October 2 is Gandhi Jayanti.

With October 3 as a working day, RJUP is demanding that a holiday be announced on the 3rd, which would give an additional two days of holiday. If this happens, AP schools, colleges, and other educational institutes will get 12 days of total Dasara holidays. The government has not yet given any confirmation on this issue; everyone is waiting for the announcement.

