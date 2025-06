AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET 2025 Results Released: Top 10 Rankers in 3 Year, 5 Year and PG

The results for AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2025 have been officially released on Thursday (June 19) afternoon. AP Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared that the overall pass percentage this year is an impressive 95%, and once again, girls have outperformed, dominating the top ranks.

He revealed that 27,253 students had applied for the entrance test, out of which 20,826 candidates qualified. He congratulated all the students who successfully cleared the exam.

🔗 Click here to download AP LAWCET Rank Card

The AP LAWCET 2025 exam was held online on June 5 under the supervision of Sri Padmavati Mahila University for admissions into law colleges across Andhra Pradesh. To download the rank card, students need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Top 10 Rankers in AP LAWCET (3-Year Program)

Vemula Venkata Sivasai Bhargavi (Anakapalli)

Mudunuri Ramtej Verma (Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam)

Palnati Satyanjanadevi (Eluru)

V. Ramesh (Rayachoti, Annamayya)

Boppana Sharath Chandra (Avanigadda, Krishna)

Dasari Madhava Rao (Sattenapalli, Palnadu)

DV Surya Satya Mahendra (Undrajavaram, East Godavari)

M. Mallikeshwarapu D. Saikrishna (G. Konduru, NTR)

Kiran Kumar Singamsetty (Vizianagaram)

Patur Harish (Ramavarappadu, NTR)

Top 10 Rankers in AP LAWCET (5-Year Program)

Pallapu Grishma (Annamayya District)

Singamala Bhavana (Tirupati)

Bhattula Suryateja (Narasaraopet, Palnadu)

Nakka Udayachandra (Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram)

Marupalli Ramesh (Pendurthi, Visakhapatnam)

Venkataramana. U (Madanapalle, Annamayya)

Lahari Eluguri (Krishnalanka, Vijayawada)

Syed Apsana Jaban (Kalluru, Kurnool)

Alla Yashaswi (Guntur)

Mohammad Intiyaz (Bhavanipuram, Vijayawada)

Top 10 Rankers in AP PGLCET (Postgraduate Law)

Baisani Harithashri (Addanki, Bapatla)

Yanamala Lokeshwari (Ontimitta, YSR Kadapa)

Korsapati Prashanth (Ongole)

Sravya Gorli (Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam)

Rameez Raja Shaik (Visakhapatnam)

M. Vijayamanikanth (Srikakulam)

CH. Dhyanesh Naidu (Vizianagaram)

Nimmakuri Ramakrishna (Ponnur, Guntur)

Sriram Boddu (Hyderabad)

R. Durga Praveen (Rajamahendravaram)