23 October Holiday for Schools: Bengaluru Rains

23 October, Bengaluru: Due to continuous heavy rains in Bengaluru, Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G of Bengaluru Urban has declared a holiday for all schools on Wednesday (October 23), prioritizing student safety. The decision follows an orange alert issued by the meteorological department, and the closure applies to government, private, and aided schools across the city.

Colleges, however, will remain open, with management instructed to take necessary precautions during classes. Some schools have already notified parents of plans to compensate for the lost days by scheduling classes on Saturdays in November and shortening the Christmas holidays in December.