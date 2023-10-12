ED officer approaches Calcutta HC for reconsideration of his removal decision

Kolkata, Oct 12 (IANS) Assistant director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Mithilesh Kumar Mishra on Thursday made an appeal to the single- judge bench of the Calcutta High Court Justice Amrita Sinha for reconsideration of her earlier decision to remove him from the investigation of all money laundering cases in West Bengal.

Mishra’s appeal is that even if he is replaced as the head of investigation in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, the other cases of money laundering in West Bengal may not be taken away from him.

In her September 29 order Justice Sinha’s clear indication was that not a single case relating to money laundering in West Bengal be assigned to Mishra.

Justice Sinha clearly observed that the court has lost confidence in the efficiency of the ED official concerned in carrying forward the smooth progress of the investigation in the school job case. The judge recently expressed dissatisfaction over the mode of investigation spearheaded by Mishra and also asked him whether he wanted relief from the investigation.

Mishra also faced the ire of Justice Sinha for providing incomplete information to the court on a corporate entity whose name surfaced during the course of investigation by the central agencies in the school job case.

“Is it a post office that you will submit whatever you have received from someone without examining the details? When will you reach the end of the tunnel?” Justice Sinha questioned

