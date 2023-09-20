e-scooter battery explodes during charging in south Delhi, no injuries reported

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) A battery of an e-scooter exploded while being charged in south Delhi, a police official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Sharing the details, a senior police said that a call regarding fire was received at CR Park police station at 11:47 p.m after which a police team was dispatched to the spot and the fire department informed.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that one Raju Sahu has an electric scooter.

"He had put the battery of the scooter on charging near an aquarium inside his shop. The battery exploded. No one was injured in the incident," the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.