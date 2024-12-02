Drug peddler’s property attached in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, Dec 2 (IANS) Jammu & Kashmir Police on Monday attached the property of a notorious drug peddler in Kupwara district in northern Kashmir.

Police said that in a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police station Sogam in Kupwara district has attached the residential house of Lateef Ahmad Chouhan son of Jalal Din Chouhan, resident of Surigam Lolab.

This action pertains to Case FIR No. 61/2017 under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Sogam. The action was taken under Section 68(F) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS).

The attachment order was executed in the presence of Dy SP Lolab, Tehsildar Lalpora, and SHO Sogam. The residential property was identified during the investigation as being illegally acquired through proceeds of drug trafficking. This decisive step underscores Kupwara Police's commitment to eradicating the drug menace from the region.

“Kupwara Police appeals to the public to actively support this mission by providing any information regarding drug-related activities. Public cooperation is crucial in combating this social evil,” the police statement said.

Police across J&K have been aggressively acting against drug smugglers and peddlers to prevent the illicit trade that affects the youth of the UT.

Intelligence agencies say that drugs are mostly smuggled into the UT from across the line of control (LoC) and the international border (IB). The funds so generated are used for aiding and assisting terrorism. It is also believed that once youths are addicted to the use of these substances, they become easy pawns at the hands of terrorists and the handlers of terror operating from across the border.

Police have also been attaching the properties of drug peddlers and smugglers as it is believed that such properties are acquired by the involved persons from the proceeds of illicit trade in drugs.

