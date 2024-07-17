Drake shares glimpse of his flooded mansion, makes light-hearted joke

Los Angeles, July 17 (IANS) Canadian rapper Drake is caught in the eye of the storm. He did his best to make light of a less-than-ideal situation.

Recently, the rapper took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a video showing his home flooded during the rainstorms in Canada, reports People magazine.

He wrote on the video: “This better be Espresso Martini.”

In the clip, an unidentified individual wearing all-black is seen trying to close French doors as muddy flood waters rush through and begin to accumulate throughout the room of the home they are in. With only the sound of the rushing water, Drake pans the camera down to his feet, which are submerged in water up to his mid-calves.

As per People, in the video, he’s holding a broom, presumably trying to direct the water away.

Although the Grammy winner did not tag his location in the video, his hometown of Toronto has been experiencing severe weather, including flooding, of late. Environment Canada (weather agency) lifted its heavy rainfall warning for Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. The announcement came after flooding impacted the city’s subway system earlier this week.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the weather agency said, as per Toronto Star. “Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

“The rain might last one more day,” the newspaper added on Wednesday, with most of the unpleasant weather expected to clear out before the weekend arrives.

In 2020, Drake gave fans a glimpse into his Toronto mansion, dubbed 'The Embassy', when he was featured in Architectural Digest.

“Because I was building it in my hometown, I wanted the structure to stand firm for 100 years. I wanted it to have a monumental scale and feel,” the ‘God’s Plan’ rapper said that while describing his estate. “It will be one of the things I leave behind, so it had to be timeless and strong.”

