Double-engine govt committed to all-round development of Bihar: PM Modi

Patna, June 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the double-engine government in Bihar is committed to the all-around development of the state.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth over Rs 5,700 crore during his visit to Siwan in Bihar.

The Prime Minister flagged off the Vande Bharat Express train that will connect Pataliputra in Bihar with Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, via Muzaffarpur and Bettiah.

Further giving a boost to railway infrastructure in the region, PM Modi also inaugurated the new Vaishali-Deoria railway line project worth over Rs 400 crore, besides flagging off a new train service on this route.

PM Modi reiterated the Centre’s resolve for Bihar's all-round development and also stated it on his personal social media handle on X.

“The double engine government is committed to the all-round development of Bihar. Today I am very happy to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth thousands of crores of rupees from Siwan,” he wrote in a post on X.

One of the major highlights of the event was the handing over of house keys to PMAY beneficiaries by the Prime Minister.

PM Modi released the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) at the public gathering in Siwan and handed over keys to a few beneficiaries to mark the Grih Pravesh Ceremony of more than 6,600 completed houses of PMAY-U.

He also flagged off a state-of-the-art locomotive built at the Marhowra Plant, for export to the Republic of Guinea, under the 'Make in India' initiative. This is the first export locomotive manufactured in this factory.

PM Modi addressed the gathering and made an instant connect with the crowd as he made an appealing statement in the local language, “Raua.. Sab logon ke pranam karta hi (You people.... I greet you all present here)".

PM Modi was accompanied on the stage by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs, leaders of NDA allies and other party veterans of the BJP state unit.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the caste-based Census, stating how this will have a significant impact on the state’s growth matrix.

