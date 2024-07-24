Doctors successfully remove cricket-ball sized rare vulvar tumour weighing 30 grams

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman has been given a new lease of life after doctors successfully removed a cricket-ball-sized rare non-cancerous tumour from the outer part of her genitalia.

The tumour, known as vulvar leiomyoma, weighed 30 grams and measured 10×8 cm.

The patient had noticed a painless, slow-growing mass in the outer part of her vulva over the past 15 years.

Initially misdiagnosed as ovarian cancer at another facility, she sought a second opinion at Fortis Escorts Faridabad. Upon admission, she reported heaviness and swelling in her private parts, but there were no associated symptoms like bleeding or discharge.

Her medical history included hypothyroidism, for which she was under regular medication, and no family history of similar gynecological conditions.

A thorough physical examination revealed a firm mass near the urethra. Pelvic examination and routine laboratory tests confirmed the non-cancerous nature of the mass, and MRI findings suggested a vulvar tumour.

Due to the involvement of blood vessels, the surgery posed risks of excessive blood loss and clot formation. However, surgical removal was deemed the best treatment option given the circumstances.

"The procedure was challenging due to the tumour's proximity to the urethra, raising the risk of urethral injury. Additionally, the involvement of blood vessels increases the risk of excessive bleeding. If left untreated, the tumour could have grown further, causing urethral pressure and urinary symptoms," said Dr. Niti Kautish, Director of Obstetrics & Gynecology at the hospital.

The procedure lasted an hour, and the patient was discharged in stable condition within two days, said the doctor.

The patient was discharged with a urinary catheter, which was removed during a follow-up consultation.

