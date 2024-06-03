Digital awards evening sees Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare, Tejasswi Prakash win big

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Former 'Bigg Boss' and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestants Manisha Rani, Shiv Thakare, and Tejasswi Prakash registered huge wins at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards hosted at Taj Lands End in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Manisha bagged the title for the Most Popular Digital Media Star in the female category, while Shiv received the Most Popular Social Media Star in the male category. The Youth Sensation of the Year title went to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

The awards saw a good celebrity turnout from Kajol, Sushmita Sen, Avinash Tiwary, Khanzaadi, Karan Singh Grover, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Taha Shah Badussha, Naila Grrewal, Nikki Tamboli, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Hina Khan, Karan Kundrra, Kritika Kamra, Mahima Makwana, Shantanu Maheshwari, and others.

Tejasswi took home the trophy for Most Stylish Personality of the Year, while her beau Karan Kundrra received the trophy for Outstanding Host of the Year for ‘Temptation Island’. Khanzaadi took home the Most Popular Social Media Star trophy.

Kajol and Sushmita hugged each other at the event, with Kajol remarking to Sushmita, “After a very long time”.

The two also posed for the shutterbugs at the event.

While Kajol wore a shimmery black and golden outfit, Sushmita donned a high-slit, flowy red dress.

