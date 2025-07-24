'Dhoni bhai backed me a lot at the start of my career': Dhawan reflects on crucial support from ex-captain

London, July 24 (IANS) Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has credited ex-skipper MS Dhoni for playing a pivotal role in shaping his international career, saying he was the key figure who stood by him and backed him during the formative years of his international career.

The 39-year-old Dhawan, who made his ODI debut in 2010 and rose to prominence with a memorable century on his Test debut in 2013 against Australia, when he smashed the fastest Test ton on debut, in just 85 balls, became a mainstay in India's limited-overs setup under Dhoni's leadership.

"I feel Dhoni bhai supported me a lot and truly backed me. At the start of my career, his belief in me made a big difference. When a leader shows that kind of faith, it really helps you grow and go a long way," Dhawan told IANS on the sidelines of the charity event 'Beyond the Boundaries' in London.

While Dhawan also acknowledged the support he received later from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during their leadership, it was Dhoni’s early mentorship that laid the foundation.

"Even later on, Virat or Rohit backed me as well when they became captains. But Dhoni bhai's support in the initial phase was something special," he added.

Beyond the captains, Dhawan also expressed gratitude towards the coaches and support staff for playing their part. "The role of support staff and coaches is equally vital. Their encouragement off the field helps you perform on it," he concluded.

Nicknamed Gabbar Dhawan, who retired from all forms of cricket in August last year after an illustrious cricket career spanning over a decade, has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is, scoring 2315, 6793, and 1579 runs, respectively, in the three formats.

Dhawan represented Delhi in domestic First-Class and List A circuits and also played for Delhi Daredevils, Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently associated with the T20 league in Nepal, playing for Karnali Yaks since 2024.

