Deve Gowda confident of grandson Nikhil's win in Channapatna by-election

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader H. D. Deve Gowda on Tuesday exuded confidence that his grandson and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy will win the Channapatna by-election in Karnataka.

The seat was represented by Gowda's son, Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy.

Speaking to the media, 91-year-old Deve Gowda said: "I will take up campaigning for my grandson from today. There is no question of being healthy or being sick. I was admitted to the Manipal Hospital for one year. After getting a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I had taken up campaigning in Mysuru and Chikkaballapur seats."

"I am ready to take up any tough job in the interest of the party. Nikhil Kumaraswamy will emerge as the leader from this election," Gowda announced.

Talking about his other grandson, the main accused in the sex video scandal, Prajwal Revanna, Gowda stated that Prajwal, who is presently in prison, will also start working in future.

He criticised the Congress leaders for talking only about one of the irrigation projects implemented during his reign.

"I have implemented many irrigation projects in Bengaluru and other locations during my tenure. I will continue my fight in future also to ensure the survival of my party," Gowda stated.

"Let my opponents issue statements to their likings, I will continue with my work. Nikhil Kumaraswamy will also continue his struggle as a leader," Gowda maintained.

Deve Gowda is visiting five locations in the Channapatna constituency and addressing gatherings in the limits of Kodamballi Zilla Panchayat.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy will face Congress leader C. P. Yogeshwara in the by-election.

Yogeshwara left the BJP and joined the Congress in October.

Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar's brother, former MP D. K. Suresh has taken the responsibility of ensuring victory of the Congress party in the by-election on November 13.

