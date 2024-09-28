A derby 'spectacle' awaits Real Madrid and Atletico, says Carlo Ancelotti

Madrid, Sep 28 (IANS) The Madrid Derby is one of the fiercest rivalries in football and Real Madrid will be travelling across the city to the Civitas Metropolitano on Monday (IST) for what Carlos Ancelotti believes is going to be a ‘spectacle.’

“I'm expecting a hard, tough match against a great team. It always has been that way and it won't change tomorrow. It's always a very tough, competitive, hard-fought and entertaining match. Plus, the last few matches have been very entertaining and with a lot of goals, because both teams have players with great quality and it's going to be a spectacle,” said Ancelotti to reporters in a press conference.

Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 50 matches across both La Liga and the Champions League combined. Real Madrid's last defeat came at the same venue when they lost to Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. The Los Blancos have pieced together a stunning 33-match unbeaten streak since then.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have made solid additions to their side in the likes of Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth and Conor Gallagher. Ancelotti went on to suggest their rivals will be competing for the title at the end of the season.

“The match against Atlético is always special because it's a derby. All derbies in all countries are special. I think Atletico have improved a lot compared to last year. They've signed some very good players and they've strengthened their squad. They'll be fighting until the end for this league with us and with Barcelona," he added.

Madrid were handed a huge injury blow heading into the Derby as their marquee signing of the summer, Kylian Mbappe, has been ruled out with an injury. Although his absence will be a hurdle for the defending champions, the Italian went on to suggest the side will deal with it anyway.

"Obviously without Mbappé, it changes a bit, but not a lot. We're used to playing without him. Last year he wasn't here. It's a shame that he's not here for this game, but I think we can deal with his absence,” said Ancelotti.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.