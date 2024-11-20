Denzel Washington: I don’t have a lot of actor friends

Los Angeles, Nov 20 (IANS) Hollywood star Denzel Washington, has had a career on screen for more than four decades, said that he does not have many “actor friends” and added that it is just "not sexy" to discuss religion in showbiz.

The 69-year-old star, who has been married to Pauletta Washington since 1983,said that he hasn't managed to garner a great social circle from those also in the industry.

Writing in an essay for Esquire, he said: "I don’t have a lot of actor friends. Family friends, sure, like (actor) Sam Jackson. His wife and Pauletta go way back, and he and I go all the way back to 'A Soldier’s Play', in 1981. But now, when I make a movie, I’m not trying to make friends. We wrap, I’m trying to go home.”

“That’s not to say that if I see, I don’t know, Tom Hanks, it’s not great—it is! I love Tom Hanks. I just don’t see him. I didn’t see him much before Philadelphia, either. We’re in the same business but not necessarily the same town at any moment. Just the way it goes."

The Oscar-winning star follows the Christian faith and noted that it is just "not sexy" to discuss religion in the world of show business so he is unaware how many of his contemporaries also think like him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "It’s not fashionable. It’s not sexy. But that doesn’t mean people in Hollywood don’t believe. There’s no such thing called Hollywood anyway. What does that even mean? That to me means a street called Hollywood Boulevard.

"It’s not like we all meet somewhere and discuss what we believe. So I don’t know how many other actors have faith. I didn’t do no poll. How would I find that out? I mean, there’s no Church Actor Meetings I’ve been to."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.