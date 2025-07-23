'Democracy being murdered': Bihar Oppn slams SIR voter list drive, JD-U defends

Patna, July 23 (IANS) The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar has sparked a major political storm, with Mahagathbandhan leaders continuing their protest on Wednesday. They accused the Election Commission and the ruling governments of targeting the votes of marginalised communities ahead of the state elections and demanded a discussion on the issue in the Vidhan Sabha.

RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan said, “Democracy is being murdered. The names of poor, oppressed, and marginalised community voters are being removed from the voter list. It seems that somewhere, the government is scared and shaken by the survey results it has received. That is why it is working to snatch away the voting rights of the poor, oppressed, and marginalised sections of society.”

CPI(M) MLA Ajay Kumar claimed the timing of the revision was politically motivated. “Under the ongoing SIR process, our demand is simple. The work should be done through the normal procedures. But just when elections in Bihar are about to begin, this is being carried out. This indicates that under the guise of SIR, there is an attempt to hijack the elections in Bihar, using the Election Commission as a cover.”

Congress MLA Shakeel Ahmad Khan added, “This current shameless government, both at the Centre and here, has no sense of dignity. It has neither self-respect nor a conscience.”

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said, “All the issues have already been decided. Today's issue is the same as yesterday's... We are wearing black clothes today to symbolise our protest, to save democracy.”

RJD’s Alok Mehta stated, “The government of Bihar came to power through the people's votes. Their votes are now being deleted, and the government is silent. The Chief Minister is silent. That’s why we are protesting against this.”

However, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha defended the SIR process, saying, “The Election Commission is doing the right thing in Bihar. You must have seen in the newspapers that if someone has passed away, should their vote be cast fraudulently? If a person’s name is registered in two places, can they vote in both?”

The Election Commission, on Wednesday, said that nearly 52 lakh names have been removed from Bihar’s electoral rolls as part of the ongoing SIR, citing reasons such as death or migration. Of the deletions, 18 lakh voters were found to be deceased, 26 lakh had permanently shifted to other constituencies, and 7 lakh were enrolled in more than one location.

According to ECI's statement, draft electoral rolls will be published on August 1, 2025, and will include names from enumeration forms received till July 25.

Of the 43.92 lakh voters not found at their registered addresses, 16.55 lakh were reported deceased, 19.75 lakh had permanently relocated, 7.5 lakh were enrolled in multiple locations, and 11,484 could not be traced.

From August 1, Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) will invite public objections and suggestions for additions, deletions, or rectifications in the draft rolls, with a full one-month window for feedback and corrections.

