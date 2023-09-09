Delhi: Man beaten to death while saving son from assault

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) A 38-year-old man died while attempting to shield his son from a group of boys attacking him with bricks here, said a police official on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hanif, a resident of Sanjay Colony area in Southeast Delhi.

The official said that Hanif’s two minor sons were also injured in the clash.

According to police, the incident occurred on Friday around 11 p.m when Hanif's 14-year-old son ventured out to retrieve his parked bike from a

nearby street.

There, he encountered a group of four-five boys occupying the bike, obstructing his path. Despite his request to clear the way, they refused, leading to a heated argument that rapidly escalated into a physical altercation.

Upon hearing the uproar, Hanif rushed outside only to see his son under attack by the group. In his attempt to intervene and protect his child, Hanif became the target of the assailants, who mercilessly assaulted him with bricks.

"On receiving a call regarding the incident, a police team rushed to the spot. The injured was taken to AIIMS where doctors declared himdead," said a senior police official.

"A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a manhunt has been initiated to nab the accused, who arestill at large," the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.