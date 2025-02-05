Delhi dangal: LoP Gandhi asks who carried out 'biggest scam' in Delhi; Kharge urges people to vote for change

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cast his vote for the Delhi Assembly elections and took a swipe at the ruling government, questioning who was responsible for the "biggest scam" in the national Capital.

Encouraging Delhiites to exercise their democratic right, LoP Gandhi took to 'X' and wrote, "My dear brothers and sisters of Delhi, I urge all of you to go out and vote today. Every vote you cast for the Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution, and steer Delhi back onto the path of progress."

Taking a jibe at the AAP government, he further questioned, "While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, and broken roads. Who spoke of clean politics and then carried out the biggest scam in Delhi?"

Earlier in the day, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also appealed to the voters, emphasising the need for Delhi's progress.

"I appeal to the respected people of Delhi to cast their valuable vote. Your one vote will prove to be a symbol of change in Delhi," Kharge posted on 'X'.

Stressing the importance of choosing the right representatives, he added, "If Delhi has to move forward on the path of development like before, then choose those people who have really worked for Delhi. They have not cheated you by making false promises."

"Those who have not taken even a single step for improving broken roads, dirty water, garbage, and polluted air and only made excuses -- you have to think how much they care about you before pressing the button on the EVM. Those who only want to hold on to power by doing fake wrestling are not the rightful owners of your vote."

Kharge also spoke about the values that define Delhi, saying, "Delhi's brotherhood, harmony, its prosperity, well-being, and all-inclusive development are paramount. You should choose the one who put Delhi on the path of progress."

Urging first-time voters to participate, Kharge said, "I urge our youth, especially those who are voting for the first time, to welcome this festival of democracy and definitely take part in voting. Every need will be fulfilled. Development of Delhi is necessary."

Polling across all 70 Assembly constituencies began early in the morning and will continue until 6 p.m. With nearly 3,000 polling booths marked as sensitive, security has been heightened with the deployment of 220 paramilitary force companies, 35,626 Delhi Police personnel, and 19,000 Home Guards.

Drone surveillance and Quick Reaction Teams have been stationed to ensure smooth voting.

The elections will decide whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retains its dominance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stages a comeback, or the Congress re-emerges as a strong contender. The results will be declared on February 8.

Campaigning ended on Monday at 6 p.m. after an intense electoral battle. In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, AAP secured a landslide victory with 62 out of 70 seats, BJP won eight, while the Congress failed to win a single seat for the second consecutive time.

As voting continues, all eyes remain on the final turnout and the much-anticipated electoral outcome.

