Delhi: BJP leading on 5 seats, INDIA bloc on two

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi -- both in 2014 and 2019 -- is leading in five seats in the national capital. The Opposition INDIA bloc is leading in two.

Late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj's daughter, Bansuri Swaraj is making her electoral debut in this general election. Swaraj, 40, is trailing AAP's Somnath Bharti at the moment (9:37 am) in the New Delhi seat.

The AAP, which rules the national capital, is in a 4:3 seat arrangement with the Congress as part of the Opposition INDIA bloc taking on the BJP. Sahi Ram of AAP is leading in South Delhi.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who lost the last Lok Sabha election from Bihar’s Begusarai in 2019, is this time pitted against BJP's two-term MP and actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi.

Besides Manoj Tiwari, the BJP has fielded six new candidates -- Praveen Khandelwal (Chandni Chowk), Harsh Deep Malhotra (East Delhi), Yogender Chandolia (Northwest Delhi), Ramvir Singh Bhiduri (South Delhi), Kamaljeet Singh Sehrawat (West Delhi) and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.