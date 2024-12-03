Delhi BJP demands expulsion of AAP MLA from Assembly

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Delhi BJP Minority Morcha on Tuesday protested outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Feroz Shah Road residence, questioning the perceived silence of AAP National Convenor and the INDIA Bloc parties over AAP legislator Naresh Yadav’s 2016 desecration of the Quran. The party also demanded Yadav’s expulsion from the AAP and the Assembly.

Speaking at the protest, BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva claimed, “If such a case had involved a BJP leader, the uproar from the INDIA Bloc would have been deafening. Yet today, figures like Asaduddin Owaisi, Congress, and SP remain silent.”

The protest, led by Minority Morcha President Anis Abbasi, was also addressed by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, BJP leader Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely, senior leader Atif Rasheed, and others.

“Those who claim to champion Muslim interests merely see them as vote banks,” said Vijender Gupta. He criticised the Delhi government for inaction despite controlling the police in Punjab and accused Kejriwal of shielding Yadav by engaging lawyers with high fees.

Anis Abbasi declared that Delhi’s Muslim community is angry over Yadav’s actions and Kejriwal’s decision to retain him in the party. “Our protest will continue till Yadav is dismissed from the party,” he added.

“Muslims of Delhi will unite and vote against Kejriwal in the upcoming assembly elections,” said Anis Abbasi.

Punjab’s Malerkotla court recently found AAP MLA Naresh Yadav guilty, sentencing him to two years imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 11,000.

Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of sheltering individuals like Yadav and demanded the MLA’s dismissal from both the Assembly and the AAP.

“This protest is not political but aims to uphold the sentiments of Muslims,” Sachdeva emphasised, questioning the double standards of Muslim leaders and their silence on Yadav’s actions.

Other key participants included BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Morcha in-charge Sumit Bhasin, Minority Morcha in-charge Mohd. Qazi Haroon, and several Morcha leaders and activists.

Sardar Arvinder Singh Lovely stated that the AAP government has used the Muslim community solely as a vote bank, predicting the party’s downfall in upcoming elections.

Atif Rasheed asserted that AAP’s actions have exposed its double standards. “On one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for inclusive growth and trust, while Kejriwal’s actions demean minorities,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.