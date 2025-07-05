A day ahead of turning 90, Dalai Lama hopes to live another 40 years

Dharamsala, July 5 (IANS) A day ahead of turning 90 and setting aside speculation over his succession by saying he would reincarnate upon his death, defying China, the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Saturday said he hopes to live another 40 years to continue serving people until he turns 130 years old.

Speaking at a 'Long-Life Prayer' ceremony held at the main temple in McLeodganj, a small and quaint hill station in the suburbs of the northern hill town of Dharamsala, the Nobel Peace Laureate said he has received “clear signs and indications” that the blessings of Avalokitesvara" are with him.

“Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokitesvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far,” he said.

“Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that’s where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamsala, I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can,” the Dalai Lama said.

In a much awaited statement, the Dalai Lama on July 2 asserted that there will be the 15th reincarnation, the first important announcement over continuance of the 600-year-old Buddhist institution after his demise.

Reassuring followers across the globe who were concerned about the future of their spiritual and cultural leadership, His Holiness said his office, Gaden Phodrang Trust, was the sole authority on reincarnation, even as China insisted it would.

Hours after the Tibetan spiritual leader ruled out Beijing's authority in picking his succession, China said the reincarnation must be approved by the Chinese regime and the identification must happen in China.

Also, the supposed reincarnation must follow religious rituals and historical conventions, and also comply with Chinese laws and regulations.

As per Tibetan tradition, the reincarnation of a Lama, especially the Dalai Lama, is a sacred process involving visions, signs, and deep spiritual rituals.

Only the Dalai Lama has the legitimate authority to identify his successor.

Currently, India is home to around 1,00,000 Tibetans and the government-in-exile.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.