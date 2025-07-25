Daboo Malik admits facing setbacks in his life, says he didn’t achieve the success he aimed for

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Music composer Daboo Malik has revealed that his journey in the industry hasn’t been without challenges.

Admitting to facing several setbacks along the way, he shared that he didn’t achieve the level of success he once aspired to but the experiences have shaped him both personally and professionally. When asked what inspired him to write his book “Never Too Late,” Daboo shared that it is essentially an inspirational project, rooted in his personal journey.

He told IANS, “It’s essentially an inspirational project. I felt that if even a few pages from my life could motivate a young musician, a struggling youngster, or just about anyone—regardless of age or stage—it would be worth it. That’s the real idea behind the book. I’ve faced many setbacks and obstacles in my life. Maybe I didn’t achieve the success I once aimed for, but I always believed in moving forward, in rising up and doing the work—utho, jago aur apna karm karo.”

Revealing what makes the book unique in its format, Daboo Malik explained that Never Too Late blends personal reflection with universal themes, offering something people can relate to at various stages of their lives.

“Each chapter is a standalone reflection—something people can relate to at different phases of their lives. I also talk about promoting youngsters through my community label, MWM. We want to give everyone a chance. I truly believe that every decade or so, one must reinvent themselves and re-evaluate where they stand. That’s what I’ve done—and I want to take today’s young musicians, lyricists, video directors along with me on that journey,” the singer added.

Daboo Malik also acknowledged that while the music industry is often surrounded by speculations and controversies, he has largely stayed away from them. However, he did admit that the industry comes with its own complexities. Reflecting on his own journey, the music director shared that he has faced missed opportunities due to circumstances beyond his control.

“Sometimes people chase fame and lose sight of their creative value. I’ve faced my share of missed opportunities due to circumstances. But I haven’t written my book with bitterness. I wrote it to inspire. I wanted to share my journey, not my grievances,” revealed Daboo.

