Cuba ready to help Sri Lanka combat dengue

Colombo, Oct 2 (IANS) Cuban Ambassador to Sri Lanka Andres Marcelo Gonzales Gorrido said on Wednesday that Cuba is willing to share expertise and collaborate on public health initiatives aimed at eradicating dengue in Sri Lanka.

The ambassador met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Wednesday morning at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, the President's Media Division (PMD) said in a press release.

Gonzales highlighted Cuba's success in dengue control, the PMD said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting focused on bolstering the longstanding diplomatic and friendly relations between the two countries, the PMD said.

Over 38,000 dengue cases have been reported in Sri Lanka by mid-September, official data showed.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. About half of the world's population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year.

Symptoms include high fever, headache, rash and muscle and joint pain. It may also cause nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, there is serious bleeding and shock, which can be life-threatening.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.