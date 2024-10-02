'Khadi reaching new heights': KVIC Chairman celebrates Gandhi’s enduring legacy

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Goel remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Wednesday and spoke about the growing popularity of khadi in the country.

"Today, khadi is reaching new heights, and through khadi, new employment opportunities are being created across the country," Manoj Goel told IANS.

He emphasised that the success of Khadi and Village Industries is a result of the relentless efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Ten years ago, khadi had been forgotten, but today it has become a business worth Rs 1.55 lakh crore. The progress of Khadi Gramodyog is a testament to our Prime Minister's consistent efforts, whether through his Mann Ki Baat program or other initiatives. He has continuously promoted khadi and encouraged people to take a pledge to buy it. As a result, what was once a symbol of the Swadeshi and Independence movements, Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, has now become a symbol of self-reliant India."

Speaking further about Khadi’s growing popularity, Manoj Goel stated, "Khadi is touching new heights, and it’s creating new avenues for employment across the country. On this day, October 2, Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, as the Chairman of the Commission, I appeal to all citizens to come forward, buy khadi, wear khadi, and embrace it. Let’s carry forward this Swadeshi movement and Gandhiji’s ideas with the determination of our Prime Minister."

He added that on September 17, PM Modi's birthday, the Commission decided that from October 2, the wages of people associated with the Khadi department would be increased.

"Starting today, wages have been raised by up to 25 per cent. Over the past 10 years, we have increased workers’ wages by nearly 213 per cent, which is proof of the development happening in every sector under PM Modi’s leadership. We are confident that in the coming years, we will raise the khadi brand’s value to Rs 2 lakh crore," he added.

