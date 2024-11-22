Croatia to help Bosnia and Herzegovina repair floods-damaged railway line

Zagreb, Nov 22 (IANS) Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Oleg Butkovic said on Friday that Croatia is ready to assist Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) in rehabilitating the railway line damaged by last month's floods in the central parts of the country.

Butkovic emphasised Croatia's eagerness to resolve the issue "as soon as possible" due to the strategic importance of the railway for the Port of Ploce, located in southwestern Croatia on the Adriatic Sea coast.

During his meeting with Andrijana Katic, head of the Department of Transport and Communications of BiH, Butkovic highlighted the railway's role as a crucial supply route connecting the Port of Ploce, Croatia's second-largest port, with industrial hubs in Sarajevo and other parts of BiH.

He said that Croatia is prepared to provide additional support through donations and expert advice, leveraging its extensive experience with major investments in railway infrastructure, Xinhua news agency reported.

Katic expressed gratitude for the support, underscoring the railway rehabilitation as a top priority for BiH.

Croatia has already sent 10 million euros (10.04 million US dollars) in aid to BiH to help address the consequences of the floods, which claimed 26 lives, destroyed hundreds of buildings, and caused significant damage to infrastructure in central BiH.

