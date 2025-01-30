Virat Kohli Draws Large Crowds to Ranji Match: 2 Km Long Queues!

Ranji Trophy matches in India usually don’t attract big crowds, mainly because many top cricketers from the national team don’t play in the domestic league. However, this time, things are different. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and now Virat Kohli have joined the competition, drawing huge attention.

Kohli is currently playing for his home team, Delhi, in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match. The excitement has been incredible! Reports say crowds were stretching up to 2 kilometers outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, all eager to see the cricket star in action.

Normally, Ranji matches in Delhi see fewer than 3,000 spectators, but with Kohli’s presence, the atmosphere has changed completely. Fans lined up outside the stadium, many hoping to catch a glimpse of their idol. The best part? Entry to the match is free, as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) waives the entry fees for domestic fixtures. This made it even easier for fans to attend.

Delhi is playing against the Railways Cricket Team, and Kohli is a part of the squad. His appearance in this match has clearly created a buzz like never before, showing the power of star players in raising the profile of domestic cricket.