Here's what CM Revanth Reddy presented Siraj on T20's victory

Indian cricket team, under Rohit Sharma's captaincy, won the T20 World Cup. Recently, after the victory, Mohammed Siraj met Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy. He presented the Indian jersey as he received congratulations on their victory from the CM.

Reportedly, CM decided to present the cricketer with a house and a government job, appreciating their grand victory. He directed officials to allocate a suitable residence for the cricketer in Hyderabad. Along with the CM, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Rao, Congress working leader Azharuddin and many other officials participated in the program.

Siraj, an Indian cricket bowler, played a crucial role in the team's success in the tournament. Upon returning to Hyderabad, he was warmly welcomed by fans who cheered for him enthusiastically during his open-top vehicle parade, enjoying his singing.

