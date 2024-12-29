DSP Siraj Tells Melbourne Booers to Keep Quiet

Mohammed Siraj fired up Australia’s Usman Khawaja with a brilliant delivery on Sunday, taking his wicket and quickly gesturing "keep quiet" to the Australian fans, who had been booing him since his fiery clash with Travis Head in the second Test at Adelaide.

The drama unfolded early in Australia’s second innings when Siraj, after Jasprit Bumrah removed debutant Sam Konstas for 8, sent Khawaja back for 21 runs. Siraj found the perfect gap between the left-handed batter’s bat and pad, sending the off-stump flying. This wicket put Australia at 53 for 2 at lunch, with India leading by 158 runs.

Earlier, Australia had scored 474 in their first innings, while India had been bowled out for 369. Thanks to an impressive century from all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored 114, India managed to recover from a difficult position at 221 for 7. Reddy’s crucial 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar (50) helped India add much-needed runs.

Nitish, in his debut Test series, has scored 293 runs in 6 innings so far, the highest by an Indian batsman in the series.

The current Border-Gavaskar Trophy series is tied at 1-1. India claimed victory in Perth by 295 runs, while Australia bounced back in Adelaide, winning by 10 wickets. The third Test in Brisbane ended in a draw, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

With the series tied and everything to play for, fans are eagerly waiting for the final two Tests.