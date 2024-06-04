Counting underway on 25 Rajasthan seats; fate of 4 Union ministers to be decided today

Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) Counting was underway on 25 Lok Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Four Union ministers, namely Kailash Choudhary, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bhupendra Yadav and Arjun Ram Meghwal are in the fray in the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.

Also Speaker Om Birla is in a tight contest against Prahlad Gunjal from Kota. Gunjal is an ex-BJP man who joined the Congress after being denied a ticket.

Barmer is witnessing another triangular and tough contest with Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, the Congress’ Ummedaram Beniwal and Independent Ravindra Singh Bhati in the fray.

Another interesting seat is Churu where the BJP has fielded paralympian Devendra Jhajharia against the Congress’ Rahul Kaswan. Now Kaswan is a sitting MP from BJP who joined the Congress after being denied a ticket.

The vote counting for all 25 Lok Sabha constituencies is being conducted over 4,033 rounds in total.

Rajsamand will have the highest number of rounds at 206, while Bikaner will have the fewest at 143 rounds.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Sikar Sumedhanand Saraswati reached the polling station.

He said that ‘Modi's guarantee’ has been working for the last 10 years and Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time and the BJP will win in Sikar too.

Barmer’ Independent candidate Bhati said, “A 26-year-old man cannot do anything on his own. The support and trust of the public has brought me here.”

It needs to be mentioned here that Bhati is Sheo MLA whose candidature has made the fight interesting with him giving tough fights to the BJP and the Congress veterans.

Further, the police administration has made extensive preparations to maintain law and order during the counting of votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Vishal Bansal said that the security of the counting centres has been planned in three layers.

The ADG said that no victory procession of any kind will be taken out after the results are declared. After the counting is done and the result is declared, the candidate will be taken to his office or home with full security and if anyone else needs security, then it will also be taken care of.

The Exit Polls have given 18-23 seats to the BJP while the INDIA Bloc was given 3 to 7 seats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.