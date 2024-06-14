Cop dies while disposing of seized firecrackers in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, June 14 (IANS) A police havildar died on Friday while disposing of seized firecrackers on the banks of Kathajodi river in Odisha's Cuttack district.

The deceased, identified as Pradip Kumar Mallick, was a member of the bomb disposal squad of the Cuttack Police.

Following the explosion, he was rushed to the SCB Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Speaking to media persons, Additional DCP, Anil Mishra, said that an investigation is on into the matter.

"Mallick, who was in the close vicinity of the disposal spot, suffered fatal injuries. Other team members of the squad are safe. The firecrackers were seized from unlicensed sellers during the Kali Puja," said Mishra.

He said the necessary official procedures were followed before the disposal of the seized firecrackers.

Mishra also said that the exact reason behind the incident can only be ascertained following a proper inquiry.

