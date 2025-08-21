Convert 'crisis' arising out of US tariff imposition into opportunity, CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asked the administration to convert the "present crisis" arising due to the imposition of US tariffs into an opportunity and explore alternative markets.

He was speaking at the meeting to discuss the measures being taken in line with the global import-export policy, especially after the US move.

"America has tried to put India in trouble by imposing tariffs on goods imported from India. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking its steps without fearing the challenges created by America. Find alternative markets and convert the tariffs imposed by America into an opportunity," said the Chief Minister.

Taking it as an opportunity, CM Fadnavis suggested that 100 changes can be made in the state's 'Ease of Doing Business' and directed that a separate 'War Room' should be created for the effective implementation of the 'Ease of Doing Business' policy. The review of the 'Ease of Doing Business' policy should be done every month.

CM Fadnavis listed some of the improvements made by the government for Ease of Doing Business.

He said Maharashtra is the first state in the country to issue fire licenses for one year to industries, the Maitri Act 2023 has been passed for streamlining industrial development, and the Maitri Single Window System is being implemented for the electricity connection of industries.

He further added that only two documents are now required for a new electricity connection, while the Building Plan Management System has been implemented for construction by industries.

In addition, the government has launched the MILAAP (Industrial Land Application and Allotment Portal) portal to obtain plots from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

CM Fadnavis said the government will carry out further improvements in Ease of Doing Business.

"It has proposed to create a land bank to promptly arrange plots for setting up industries, make the plot distribution process transparent and fast, provide arrangements for issuing environmental permits within 60 days, to put on place an enabling an independent mechanism to increase investment at the district level, create 'Dedicated Export Portal' to increase exports and implement a 'One Taluka One Group Development' initiative for the creation of industries through group development," he added.

"Entrepreneurs should be encouraged to set up private industrial parks in the state. Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation should come up with a clear policy to develop such industrial parks outside industrial estates. Priority should be given to small and medium enterprises. There should be a system in place so that entrepreneurs can get the licenses required for their industries promptly. This will bring prosperity to the state through industries and increase employment generation," remarked CM Fadnavis.

"The government is positive for the development of existing industries, along with new industries. The single window portal for industrial permits should be made more efficient. So that approvals and granting of necessary permits do not take time. A system should be implemented so that no permission is required for agricultural processing or agro-based industries over an area of five hectares in the state," he said.

CM Fadnavis strongly advocated implementation of reforms which will attract new industries and help develop or expand the existing ones in the state.

"Industries set up near the city have to obtain various permissions. Arrangements should be made to ensure that the time taken to obtain permissions is reduced to a minimum and that these permissions are obtained easily. The process of calculating the land required for the industry should be expedited. The fines imposed on polluting industries that do not harm the environment should be revised, and it should be ensured that additional fines are not imposed on such units," said the Chief Minister.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.