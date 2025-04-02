Cong opposing amendment to cover up Waqf property encroachments: Ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru, April 2 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP MP, Basavaraj Bommai, alleged on Wednesday that the Congress party has encroached upon Waqf properties and is opposing the amendment Bill to cover this up.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, he said the Waqf Bill was introduced in the 1950s and was amended in 1990, 2013 and the current amendment is not a new development.

Before 2013, a committee led by former Union Minister K. Rahman Khan had made several recommendations, he stated and added that the then UPA government implemented only a few of those recommendations while leaving out others.

The MP said the legal framework of the country is vast, and the Constitution is supreme. However, the amendments made in 1990 and 2013 placed Waqf above all other laws, even preventing Supreme Court intervention.

The current amendment aims to rectify this situation.

Bommai pointed out that there are numerous legal disputes surrounding Waqf properties.

“Muslim-owned properties have been handed over to Waqf, and in Karnataka, many Waqf properties have ended up under the control of Congress leaders,” Bommai said.

He emphasised that for all other communities, the Revenue Act is considered supreme, but this has not been applied to Waqf properties.

He said the Revenue Act should be the supreme law for all.

Bommai claimed that the Joint Parliamentary Committee had conducted extensive discussions and sought public opinion across the country.

Several communities, including Muslims, Christians, and the Ajmer Dargah administration, have welcomed the proposed amendments, he pointed out.

Bommai promised that undisputed Waqf properties will continue to remain as Waqf assets, and the amendments have been made in accordance with the country's legal framework.

Regarding the Congress' objection to including Hindus in the Muslim Board, Bommai countered by staying that in the coastal region, several temples under the Muzrai Department have had Muslim administrators in charge.

